Betancur - An Amazing Team Performance

Carlos Betancur was full of praise for his Movistar team mates after winning the climb race on the opening day of the Hammer Series.





The Colombian scored most of his team's 144.8 points and said: “I have trained so hard in the last couple of months, training at altitude. A team like this deserves the form I have here.





"It was an amazing performance by the team and we came here with the idea of winning.”





Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) said: “It was terrible. It was incredibly hard. I’m happy that it’s done. I couldn’t attack. “I was happy to be there and have a little bit of a sprint. We were all watching each other a bit and it was hard to ride away. I also didn’t have the legs for that. “Betancur was flying. He was way move explosive than I after 21 days in the Giro. Yes, he was good, and they were good. “I still took some shape with me from the Giro. I went full gas and that’s all I could do today. I’m happy that we’re second.”

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky) said to teamsky.com: “We thought it might split apart early as it’s such a short race. I just had to go full gas for the first couple of kilometres to make sure I was at the front. But from then on, it was actually a pretty simple race, as very quickly it was a reduced peloton. “It was pretty clear that Betancur was on a level above everyone else. I wasn’t too stressed about trying to beat him in in the sprints, as I knew it was going to be difficult. “On the seventh lap, for double points, I was able to do some good positioning and come around [Luke] Durbridge to take that. “It was pretty clear from the first time up the climb what position and where you needed to be on the road for those corners. It’s always easier when there are six or seven guys to look at, rather than 50.” Hammer Climb result

1. Movistar Team, 144.8 points, 15 bonus seconds

2. Team Sunweb, 98.9 points, 12 bonus seconds

3. Team Sky, 84.7 points, 10 bonus seconds

4. ORICA-SCOTT, 83.3 points, eight bonus seconds

5. BMC Racing, 75.2 points, six bonus seconds

6. NIPPO Vini Fantini, 53.6 points, five bonus seconds

7. Quick-Step Floors, 53 points, four bonus seconds

8. LottoNL-Jumbo, 27.7 points, three bonus seconds

9. Lotto Soudal, 23.7 points, two bonus seconds

10. Cannondale-Drapac, 2.3 points, one bonus second











Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.