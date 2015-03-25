Benoot Wins Strade Bianche

Lotto Soudal’s Tiesj Benoot has won the Strade Bianche race in Italy.

A 184km race which started and finished in Sienna in the rain and mud with ten sectors of gravel produced a super strong field including the World Champion Peter Sagan.

By the fourth sector, there was a split in the peloton with around seventy riders forming a group which got 2.34 ahead of the rest of the pack, that was well wrapped up against the cold.

In what was a mud bath, ten riders including Pierre Latour, Quentin Jauregui (AG2R La Mondiale), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data), Truls Korsaeth (Astana), Mark Padun (Bahrain-Merida), Valentin Madouas (FDJ), Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal), Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo), jumped out of the front group and took a 45 second lead after eighty kilometres.

They were caught and a new group of Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar), Wout Van Aert (Verandas Willems), Stefan Kung (BMC), Pierre Latour (AG2R), Valentin Madouas (FDJ), Daniel Oss (Bora-Hansgrohe), Rob Power (Mitchelton-Scott) and Soren Kragh Andersen (Sunweb) took over before Roman Bardet and Van Aert led with 41.2kms to go.

Tiesj Benoot joined the break which was 1.11 ahead with 14kms left and one gravel sector of 18% left and then went away on his own, taking a 33 second lead over Bardet and Van Aeert with 6.8kms to go.

The Lotto Soudal rider started to extend his lead to 43 seconds which was 44 seconds as he went under the flam rouge and into the fortified city on a climb.

Watched by big crowds, Benoot pushed on, acknowledging the crowd and he took the win in 5.03.33.

Romain Bardet finished second with Wout Van Aert in third place, followed by Valverde and Visconti.





