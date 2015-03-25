 

Bennett Wins Tour Of California

21 May 2017 02:05
George Bennett of LottoNL-Jumbo has won the Amgen Tour Of California. 

The final stage was a 125km stage from Mountain High to Pasedena and had George Bennett of LottoNL-Jumbo protecting a lead. 

It took over forty kilometres for a break to be established and in it were stage four winner Evan Huffman and Rob Britton of Rally, David López of Team Sky, Nicolas Edet of Cofidis  and Lachlan Morton (Dimension Data) who were joined by Rally's Sepp Kuss.

Huffman mopped up the points on the first two climbs but the break was never allowed to get more than a minute away and by the third climb, it had been reduced to four riders.

Cannondale Drapac Andrew Talansky and Sunweb's Sam Oomen joined the break for the run in to Pasedena and the six had a lead of forty seconds with ten kilometres to go.

Huffman, David López and Nicolas Edet contested the sprint and it was Evan Huffman of Rally who won in 2.37.28 with David López of Team Sky second and Nicolas Edet of Cofidis third. 

George Bennett of LottoNL-Jumbo finished in 24th place and took the overall victory saying: "Only when I rode under the banner for the final three kilometres did I know that I had won.

"I was a bit under pressure, but the team was awesome today. They showed some serious good legs, and so thanks to them.
“I'm going to build on this. This victory will make a big difference to me. I want to back this up in Europe too in the near future."  

Peter Sagan of Bora Hansgrohe won the points competition with Daniel Jaramillo of UnitedHealthcare winning the KOM competition and Lachlan Morton of Dimension Data winning the Young Riders competition.   




Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

