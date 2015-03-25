Bennett Wins Sparkassen Munsterland Giro

Ireland's Sam Bennett has won the Sparkassen Münsterland Giro in Germany this afternoon.





Bennett, riding for Bora Hansgrohe took the win in a time of 4.35.27 at the end of a 198.7km race with Team Sunweb's Phil Bauhaus in second place and Lotto Soudal's Andre Greipel in third place,





A break of four riders had got five minutes away before being reeled in by the peloton and the race ending in a bunch sprint.









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

