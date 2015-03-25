Bennett: We Came Here With A Plan

Bora Hansgrohe's Sam Bennett said that his team had come with a plan to take the first stage of the Tour Of Turkey.





Bennett said:“We came with big ambitions to win stages and go for GC. We had a clear plan at the start of the stage, although it was very hard to pull it off. Trek, UAE and the other big teams fought hard so it was very difficult for us, but I have to thank my team mates – we've delivered on one of our first goals in stage 1.



Are you the team's GC rider?

“No, the climb will be too hard for me. Our GC man is Gregor Mühlberger, who has bveen riding really, really strong, and has progressed so much this year. He has a good chance for this race. We'll ride for him to the best of our abilities later in the week.”







What do you think of the level of sprinters here?

We have riders like Consonni and Theuns so it's not easy to win. Everyone knows there are WorldTour points here at the end of the season and everyone wants them.



Were you worried about safety before you came?

No, we're always travelling, and I see a lot of police around us. It's very secure. They seem to be doing a fantastic job and I'm feel pretty comfortable here. I see no reason to be afraid. It's a great set up here.



How did the final 200m of the stage go?

We wanted to hold back a little bit. We didn't expect Trek to come at us so strong. We really felt their presence. My team kept their cool and kept their timing right. Some guys went left at 200m to go and that was where I started my sprint. It was hard in the headwind and at 50m to go, I was tiring, but I looked around, saw I had a gap and I held my hands up on the line, which was really nice. You don't often get that chance.



How many chances left do you have?

Two , I think. The sprint today was harder than I expected. In the last 30 km the pace really dug in, it was a shock to the system. Hopefully I've got the flight out of my legs now, and I think tomorrow could be another opportunity.



What was it like seeing Leopold König working for you?

It is great to see Leopold back from injury. He's one of our leaders, and it's great to see him working for the team. Next year, when he's back, we'll no doubt have to repay the favour, so he's thanking us in advance with his work.



What was it like to win as the favourite?

I didn't expect people to be afraid of me. I thought, if we slow up, they'll slow up. But they didn't. I felt pressure to come up with a result in the final 2km. My legs felt a bit jelly because of it, but in the end, it worked really well. It's great to be favourite in the sprints. It's a new experience. That is, I've had it before but never in the WorldTour, so I think I learned a lot today about timing and taking control of where I want to go.



Turkish beauties leader Onur Balkan: “I’ve taken part in the breakaway with my team-mate [Batuhan Özgür] from the beginning of the stage. Our goal today was to get a distinctive jersey. With the help of my friend, we managed to do so. For us it was a good stage. Ahmet Örken was involved in the crash at the end but he’s fine. We hope to help him get into the first positions on the finish line in the coming stages.”

King of the Mountain Enrico Barbin: “The KOM wasn’t my duty today. We had to make the breakaway and those in the breakaway were supposed to go for the jersey but they got caught before the climb, so I went for it. It’s been an uphill sprint. It went well. It’s always gratifying to get a distinctive jersey. I know the TUR very well. I’ve done it a few times before and I even made the top 10. I love this race and I hope to keep doing well.”

Third placed Edward Theuns: “I’m not 100% happy because I finished third whereas I was going for the win. But the team did a super great job. We tried to split the field when there was a bit of wind but it didn’t work. In the end, they put me in the front. The last guy before me maybe let me go a bit too early. There was a head wind and the other guys could gain some more speed from the back. I think Bennett was the fastest today anyway. He’s on a good form and his sprint is really good at the moment. As for myself, after the Vuelta I feel that my climbing has improved but I lack a bit of acceleration for sprinting at my best. That’s also why we tried to make the race hard in the wind. We did the maximum we could and we’ll try again tomorrow.”













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.