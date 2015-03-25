Bennett Tips Sprinters For RideLondon Wins

For the first time ever, two UCI WorldTour races will be part of Prudential RideLondon and fans can expect to see two lightning fast finishes.

That is the view of Mick Bennett, Race Director of both the Prudential RideLondon Classique and the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic, who says the fast men and women of the sport will be licking the lips at the thought of an iconic victory on The Mall.

The men’s Classic on Sunday, 30 July, sees a collection of some of the world’s best sprinters going head-to-head.

Tour de France Green Jersey winner Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb), German powerhouse Andre Griepel (Lotto-Soudal) and the reigning Olympic omnium champion Elia Viviani (Team Sky) are just some of the names who will be expecting to feature in the closing stages on Sunday.

Greipel, who finished second on the final stage of the Tour de France on the Champs-Elysées on Sunday, will be the race favourite according to Bennett, but he will have plenty of rivals.

“Greipel was so quick on the Champs-Elysées and said himself that if the race was another five metres he would have won, but he got it wrong and rushed it at the end,” Bennett said.

“Greipel can climb too and I’ve always said that the sort-out happens over the top of Box Hill. There will be 40km to go from there and I can see Greipel being up there.”

Bennett believes Viviani is probably the “fastest man of the lot” and will have a point to prove to Team Sky, who he is rumoured to be leaving at the end of the season.

“I think Viviani is a bit annoyed and sore and it will be interesting to see how he does,” Bennett said.

Matthews, who finished third in the Classic last year, and his fellow Aussie Mark Renshaw (Team Dimension Data), who was runner-up 12 months ago, and Britain’s Ben Swift (UAE Team Emirates) will also be ones to watch in a flat-out sprint.

But Bennett’s outside tip is his namesake Sam Bennett from BORA-Hansgrohe, who is having the best season of his career in 2017.

Bennett won his first UCI WorldTour race with a stage at Paris-Nice in March and beat Mark Cavendish to win two stages at the Tour of Slovenia in June.

“Sam is a rising star and he’s proved how fast his top end speed is when he beat Mark Cavendish twice in the Tour of Slovenia, though admittedly Mark was on his comeback from illness then. He will be Bora’s protected rider and have a whole team riding for him, so he is my outside choice.”

The race’s rolling terrain means it is not necessarily one for sprinters. In the past, breakaways have survived to the finish and Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) came so close to a solo win after breaking clear with 50km to go last year.

This has attracted some of the sport’s true Classics specialists and in particular a trio of Belgians will be ones to keep a close eye on: reigning national road race champion Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale), rising star Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) and Sep Vanmarke (Cannondale-Drapac).

Britain’s Ian Stannard (Team Sky) is another one-day specialist who could spring a surprise.

“It’s such an unpredictable race,” said Bennett. “It’s not as if it’s an overly hilly course, the weather forecast is fairly cool, which is good so it’s not going to be a bad weather merchant. It’s fairly rolling and undulating, so anything could happen and I wouldn’t rule out someone trying to repeat what Geraint Thomas came so close to doing last year.”

The Prudential RideLondon Classique on Saturday, 29 July, is a bit easier to predict, according to Bennett, with reigning champion Kirsten Wild (Cylance Pro Cycling) the overwhelming favourite.

“Kirsten Wild is the quickest rider in a power sprint,” said Bennett. “When the riders come through Admiralty Arch the finishing straight is then a good 350m long and I don’t think there’s anyone to catch her when it’s that type of sprint.

“So if Kirsten hits the front with 200m to go I can’t see anyone coming round her.”

One of Wild’s main rivals will be Belgian sprinter Jolien D’Hoore who won the final stage of this year’s Women’s Tour in London in June.

“That was slightly uphill in Regent Street and a slightly bigger circuit,” said Bennett. “Whether Jolien has the protection and the team around her this time, I don’t know. But when you have 100,000 euros up for grabs, it’s pretty cool isn’t it? It’s enough to motivate you to win.”

Other sprinters who will be confident of being in the mix on The Mall are Lotta Lepisto (Cervelo-Bigla Pro Cycling), Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) and two British sisters: Hannah Barnes (Canyon SRAM) and Alice Barnes (Drops).

Bennett said: “Hannah, in particular, has excellent form at the moment. If she gets the right sort of wheel and the right sort of lead out then she could win it and wouldn’t that be fantastic?”













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

