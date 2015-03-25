 

Bennett - The Speed Is Still In My Legs

16 June 2017 02:34
Sammy Bennett said that the speed was still in his legs as he took the sprint on the opening day of the Tour Of Slovenia.

The Irishman who rides for Bora Hansgrohe said: “We controlled the race the whole day with Alex pulling together with the other sprinter teams.

"Because the day was easy in the bunch, the final on the last two laps was especially fast.

"We lost each other a little with 4k to go, but Rafa brought as back up.

"When we hit the front on the last kilometre, Pösti and Rudi delivered me so fast, I just had to hold the speed to the line.

"It was a great win after a strong team work. I still feel a little tired after the Giro, but the speed is also still in my legs.”



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group


Source: DSG

