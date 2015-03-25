Bennett Takes Tour Of Slovenia Opening Stage Win

Sam Bennett of Bora Hansgrohe has won the opening stage of the Tour Of Slovenia.

This was Mark Cavendish’s first race back after his illness and there was plenty of attention on the Manx Man before the 159.4km stage from Koper to Kocevje got underway.

Early on there was a category two climb which saw Androni’s Luca Pacioni first over the top before Žiga Jerman took the first sprint points.

Jerman took the next sprint but with thirteen kilometres left, only Austrian Matthias Krizek was left in the break.

With eight kilometres to go, the break were caught and it came down to a sprint with Irishman Sam Bennett of Bora Hansgrohe taking the win ahead of Sonny Colbrelli and Luka Mezgec.

Mark Cavendish finished tenth













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

