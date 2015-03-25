Bennett Delighted After Third Tour Of Turkey Stage Win

Bora Hansgrohe's sprinter Sam Bennett was delighted to take his third consecutive win at the Tour Of Turkey.

Stage winner and Spor Toto Turquoise jersey (overall race leader) Sam Bennett (BORA-Hansgrohe)

In the modern Presidential Tour of Turkey, three stages in a row has never been done before. How happy does that make you?

“I'm delighted, After the first stage I was wondering, can I get another? After the second, I was like, 2 in a row, I'll be lucky to get another one, and here I am. I couldn't have dreamed of this. I'm absolutely delighted. Since Cyclassics Hamburg (20 August)) for some reason I set this race as a target. I wanted good results here. I was supposed to end my season at Münsterland, but I said to my team, Can I do Turkey? I'm normally motivated and good in the late season, I wanted to get some results. and we're actually doing it. The way the guys are riding, it 's amazing, 110% in the heat. They're doing a great job, trying to control it. They've been getting some help from other teams but the guys have been working hard since day 1. It's been a long season for them too, so I want to thank the team and staff. It was a hard last cimb, I really didn't know how I would react. I saved everything for it, I tried to keep a good position. I saw a bit of a split happening at the top and I tried to close it early. My coach when I was a teenager said it's always better to close a gap early. I had 3 guys with me. In the final, it was fast and I was the one panicking! The guys were so confident. I was shouting at them 'Go, go, go,' but they didn't listen to me. They kept their cool and delivered me perfectly. At one point I dive bombed one of my team mates which nearly ruined it all. Shane Archbold should have been there, so there would have been 4 of us. It was entirely my fault. Maybe we shouldn't be too greedy, but we'll try and do it again.”

The other teams wanted to make the race hard for you on the climb

“It hurt but I knew it was short enough, and I can go deep when it's short enough. There was a bit of a headwind. I did feel it, and if it had been any longer, maybe I would have popped, but I would have done it.”

Is this race a bridge for you to a higher level?

“I think it's definitely a stepping stone. I'm delighted. If the race was longer and harder, Theuns could definitely beat me. I do think it's a good learning process and it's a stepping stone to bigger races where there are bigger sprinters. Sometimes I find it easier when there are a lot of big sprinters: it's more chaotic and you can get through. It's important to do this. It's important to learn how to win. You need to be stronger, but the strength is coming with age and seasons in the tank. But I think also for my place in the team, I'll always be behind Peter Sagan, I know that, but I'm hoping that I'm a solid second place, I get the support, and now, going into the off season, this puts it in the minds of the directeurs sportifs of the team, when they put together the race plan for 2018. I'd love to be able to deliver Peter and help him win big races, but I hope I get a lot of opportunties again as I did this year. It was a really good mix this year and I hope it carries on.”

The last winners here were Mark Renshaw (2012), André Greipel (2013 & 15), Mark Cavendish (2015), Sacha Modolo (2016).

“I think I'm building my status. I'm not a big name, but it's building, and it has grown my confidence to be able to go to bigger races and believe I belong there, and I think that's very important. When I see big riders who've done amazing things in the sport and your winning the same race they have won, it's always a confidence builder.”

What can you do in tomorrow's stage?

“It's probably not for me.”

Do you realise you are a hero in the Turkish media?

“Look, I wanted to win 3 stages, but you can't always get what you want. I'm just trying my best and in some way I'm shocked that I've actually delivered.”





Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo), second in the stage:

You tried to make it hard for Bennett on the climb.

"In the end, I think we as a team could make it hard, but United Emirates could make it hard, and they did, but in the end Bennett was climbing also pretty good, so I just tried to save as much power on the climb as I could for the sprint. But in the end, he was still there and today I tried another tactic, I tried to take his wheel. I wanted to try and come from there but when he goes he just takes one and half meters on me. In the second acceleration, I can come back a little bit but he's just far more explosive than I am. It's not easy to beat him.

How frustrated are you?

"I am a little bit more [frustrated than yesterday] because I hope today maybe we could get over the climb without him, but it didn't work, his climbing is also pretty good because I think we were only left with 20 guys at the top, or maybe 30. So that means he's also climbing pretty good. He's the fastest of the bunch here and I think I am the second fastest so we are one and two again. Yeah, you cannot say a lot about it.

A word on Greg Daniel:

"Yeah it was actually pretty good because they went, and in the beginning the guys from Bora-Hansgrohe said they did not want to pull and we for sure didn't haven't pull because Greg was there. And if the peloton would have kept going at the pace we did in the first 20 or 30 kilometers than maybe he had a good chance, but Emirates started to ride pretty fast and Bora helped. I think he did a pretty strong job because he stayed in front alone for a really long time and in the bunch we were riding hard. In the end, it's a pity for him that he couldn't win anything there.





On Trek-Segafredo lined up on one side with other teams while Greg was still out front:

"It happens sometimes for a sprint it's better to hold one side of the road because then there is less pushing and stuff like that. I mean the team did a super job there: (Marco) Coledan and (Eugenio) Alafaci were there [and] with two working they kept us there in the front and then me and (Jarlinson) Pantano could stay in the line really easy so that was really good to go into the final climb. Yeah, the team is working super strong but it is hard to get a sprint victory against Bennett because he is just faster than me now."

Simone Consonni (UAE Team Emirates), third in the stage: “I came here to do well, for the team and myself. We were set to ride stage 1 for [Marko] Kump but he crashed and we got [Federico] Zurlo to substitute him [4th]. Yesterday I finished fifth, which was quite good, and today I knew it suited me more. I struggled a bit on the climb. My team-mates helped me to stay up there and make it back to the front part of the bunch for the last kilometer. I sprinted but against Bennett and Theuns, it’s difficult. I launched from far out and I will settle for third place for now.”

Turkish Airlines Red Jersey (mountain classification leader) Mirco Maestri (Bardiani–CSF): “We realized in the only categorized climb of the day that there wasn’t much of a battle, so we took benefit of a sprint for one point that might eventually be an important one. UAE was leading the bunch. We agreed with [Enrico] Barbin to stretch the bunch. Tomorrow, there’ll be a difficult stage. Whoever wins atop that first category climb will take the red jersey. Unless I’m at the front to go for the stage win, I’ll lose the jersey. For now we enjoy this lead. We work united.”

Vestel White Jersey (Beauties of Turkey classification leader) Onur Balkan (Turkish national team): “Today we send a team mate at the front in order to take the Turkish beauty sprint prime. He came second but it’s fine with us. Ahmet Örken did well in the sprint. Tomorrow we hope to do well in the queen stage as well. I’ll try to break away again to consolidate my white jersey.”









Spor Toto Fethiye Marmaris Stage 3 Summary Results

1. Sam Bennett (BORA Hansgrohe) in 3:25:26

2. Edward Theuns (Trek Segafredo) s.t.

3. Simone Consonni (UAE Team Emirates) s.t.

Jerseys

Spor Toto Turquoise jersey: overall race leader: 22 Sam Bennett (BORA-Hansgrohe)

Turkish Airlines Red Jersey: mountain classification leader: 113 Mirco Maestri (Bardiani–CSF)

Vestel White Jersey: Beauties of Turkey classification leader: 4 Onur Balkan (Turkish national team)

Salcano Green Jersey: points classification leader: 22 Sam Bennett (BORA-Hansgrohe)

















Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group