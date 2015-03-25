Bennett: Another Good Day For The Team

Bora Hansgrohe's Sam Bennett said it was another good day for the team as he took a second win to extend his lead in the race.

Turkish Airlines Kumluca-Feithye stage winner and Spor Toto Turquoise jersey Sam Bennett (BORA- Hansgrohe):

How was your day?

It was a longer day that we expected. It was hard to control at the beginning, TFS was trying to get in the b/a. We didn't want it to get to big, as no one was going to help us today. 2 guys got away. It made the day a lot slower. We wanted them to stay away as long as possible so we gaged our pac eon them. It was hard on the legs to go at endurance pace all day ore even easier. It was hard in the final. TFS took responsibility for the sprint. We tried to get organized, but it was hard to have the manpower. In general, the guys did a fantastic job, in a hot day. Schwarzy and Leo did long turns. I want to thank them especially. We couldn't be 1-2-3 into the last corner like we wanted to, but we got onto Trek's wheel which was a good position. A gap opened in the final. I didn't know if he was going to let the wheel go, or take a run at him. But I decided to go early, and he decided to take a run at his last man. And then, when he hit the front, I tried to hit the front also. I wanted to go pretty early again today. It is another good day for the team.

How do you feel?

I'm happy, it's my 8 th win this season. I'm really happy about this.

What would make it a very good season?

Every year I aim for 10 wins. It'll be very hard to do this. The heat really got to me today. I'll take it day by day. There are just 4 more stages. 10 wins is a big ask, but we'll give it a go. I'm satisfied with 8 wins. I've never done it before in my career. I can see my development. It gives me good morale for the off season.

Is it hard with pressure of being top sprinter?

I did find it difficult yesterday. Today the pressure came more from myself than from my competitors or the team. I want to be successful. I thought we'd get more freedom in the sprint, but in the end we delivered the result.

Does today's win give you confidence for 2018?

Yes, and also after dominating – well, winning 2 sprints, I have good morale in the race. The guys were giving 100%. for me personally, it's a real confidence booster

Talk us through the final 500 m.

There were lots of sprint trains pretty far out. From 15 km to go, we wanted to be on the right side, but Trek Segafredo got there first, and I was afraid if we dropped back and tried to come back, we wouldn't be able to, or if we went too hard, we'd start racing too early. In the end, it was a wrong decision to be in the middle for us. It was hard to hold the wheels and even though I was in the middle, I was riding in the wind a lot. Today everyone seemed to be a bit more organised, and after the crash yesterday, no one wanted to be behind. There was a right-left corner 4 kilometres out, and it was crucial to be well positioned.

How hard was it riding at a very slow tempo today?

If it had been faster, it would have been easier. It makes it really hard when there's a change of pace. It zaps you.

It has been the best season of your career. How did you get into shape?

After the Giro I felt pretty tired. My goal Dan Lorang did a fantastic job. He really listened to me and the info I gave him. I really appreciate that. Some say it's in the head, but I came to Fourmies and I couldn't do 50km. My coach said take a week, 10 days off. That was 4-5 weeks ago. I built again. I had the miles in my legs after a hard start to the season, and then I came good. I needed a rest because I started at Tour Down Under, to reset the head and body. And I needed a break.

Vestel White Jersey: Beauties of Turkey classification leader Onur Balkan (Turkish national team) : “ “We were only two riders to break away. I had to win the Turkish beauties sprint and I made it. I worked really well with my breakaway companion [Mirco Maestri]. He took the KOM and I kept the white jersey. For us, the Turkish national team, it’s again a successful day. But I’ll try to break away again to keep this jersey.” ”

Turkish Airlines Red Jersey: mountain classification leader Mirco Maestri (Bardiani–CSF): “My attack was planned but we also planned to have more riders in the front group. A third rider arrived but we were only again later. It’s been a long day but we brought home another jersey for the team. It was our goal today to show off and give exposure to the team.”

Second placed Edward Theuns (Trek Segafredo): “ I’m really disappointed because the team did a really good job for me. They couldn’t have done it better. I saw in the last straight that Sam [Bennett] was in my wheel. He could come over me. Maybe I went a bit early but I know I’m not super explosive so I had to try something. At the end, I’m one spot closer to the win than yesterday. That’s positive but I feel very disappointed and sad for my team-mates. We stayed very well organized. Pantano came with an acceleration like 1.5km to go. He took the team to the front. Coledan could go into the last straight. Boy [van Poppel] was on his wheel and I was on Boy’s wheel. It was amazing. I left a little gap in between Boy and me to get the slipstream but then Sam was just more explosive. Maybe in the more selective stages I can grab a victory but today he was faster. Pantano has had a very long season, starting in Australia in January. He’s done the Tour and the Vuelta. For sure he’s really tired but hopefully he can reload one more time. The hardest part is the mental. Let’s hope he can win the overall here and I appreciate his help although he should save his legs but he put me in a great position. His team work was really good. ”

Third placed Riccardo Minali (Astana Pro Team): "“My feelings were actually very good even though it was a very long stage. There wasn’t a meter of flat road. It’s been a nice and very fast sprint. Gruzdev protected me from the wind very well. It’s a pity that I’ve had to brake for a second during the sprint but I still managed to go for it. It’s my first WorldTour podium. It makes me happy. I’m on the up and I hope to win a stage before the end of the TUR.”"

Turkish Airlines Kumluca-Fethiye Stage 2 summary results

1. Sam Bennett (BORA Hansgrohe) in 6:02:06

2. Edward Theuns (Trek Segafredo) s.t.

3. Riccardo Minali (Astana Pro Team) s.t.

Jerseys

Spor Toto Turquoise jersey: overall race leader: 22 Sam Bennett (BORA-Hansgrohe)

Turkish Airlines Red Jersey: mountain classification leader: 113 Mirco Maestri (Bardiani–CSF)

Vestel White Jersey: Beauties of Turkey classification leader: 4 Onur Balkan (Turkish national team)

Salcano Green Jersey: points classification leader: 22 Sam Bennett (BORA-Hansgrohe)







