Bennett - A Really Important Win

Sam Bennett felt it was an important win after winning the Ride Melbourne race which is a precursor to the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race.





The Irishman told the Bora Hansgrohe website: “This win is really important for my morale and confidence.





"I came to the Tour Down Under and unfortunately fell ill there, and didn’t have very good form. Yesterday I even had to turn back from training, because I felt in a bad way.





"So today’s result is a bit of a surprise.





"I had good legs and the BORA-hansgrohe guys did an excellent job to put me in a good position into the final stretch. It is very encouraging to get this win, which I think bodes well for the rest of the season.





"To win twice here is also a great feeling.”









KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.