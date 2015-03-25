Bennett: A Perfect Performance From Us All

Sam Bennett said his win on the final stage of the 24th Tour Of Slovenia capped a perfect performance from his Bora Hansgrohe team.





Rafal Majka took the overall title with Bennett winning the opening and final stages and speaking about his victory, Bennett, who won the red points jersey, said: “We worked the whole day for the jersey of Rafa, therefore I didn’t have a lot of guys for the sprint today.





"But Rudi brought us up in the perfect moment, we took the outside on the penultimate corner, to be inside on the last one.





"On the bridge, we were in front and I did let a little gap to come with full speed out of his slipstream on the last 200m.





"We can be very proud of the team this week, it was a perfect performance from all of us!”









Bennett beat Mark Cavendish in a time of 3.41.48 and the Manxman said: “Eisel and Renshaw did a brilliant job on the final kilometres, delivering me in a good position. Then, BORA came and I went on the wheel of Bennett. I kicked and passed him but it didn’t work out at the end. However, it’s been really nice here in Tour de Slovénie. I have enjoyed myself and I’m very happy that I came here to race”.





Cavendish also tweeted: "If you'd told me I'd be anywhere near a win this week, I'd have laughed at you. 1st time I'm happy with 2nd. Congratulations @ Sammmy_Be





Race director Bogdan Fink was satisfied with how the race developed and its impact and said: “My evaluation of the race is very positive. Enormous amount of people saw the race and our country as a potential holiday destination. Reach of all digital channels has increased for 10- to 15-times. Most of all we're happy that we reached people from outside of Slovenia and they showed an interest in the race and Slovenia. This means that the project has fulfilled its mission. Feedback from all sides is very positive. Now we have to do analysis with all our partners that we sincerely thank for their support. After that we’ll decide where to take the race in the future. Our task is to first finish 24th edition and then think about our next steps. I must stress that without Adria Mobil group this historic moment with live broadcast on Eurosport wouldn’t be possible.”





