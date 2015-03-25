Beat Team Making Season Debut This Weekend

The new road team of BEAT Cycling Club will make its debut in the cycling peloton this weekend, on Saturday at the Ster van Zwolle and Sunday at Dwars door West-Vlaanderen. The road team represents the latest step in the further expansion of the club.
BEAT Cycling Club formed a road team of nine riders last year, but due to the recent transfer of Arjen Livyns (BEL) to Veranda’s Willems-Crelan, the roster stands (currently) at eight riders have been formed. The team will race with a Continental UCI-license. BEAT is the first road team to have developed from a sustainable club structure. In the coming years, BEAT aims to develop the road team, with the ambition to be the first club ever to participate in the Tour de France. Last summer, BEAT also founded a professional track team, which achieved great successes last season at the World Cups and Dutch championships, and which will participate in the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Apeldoorn this week.
Geert Broekhuizen, co-founder of BEAT Cycling Club, said: “Last season, we saw a great debut of our track team, and we look forward to being present with our road team in the road peloton. In the last few months, we have done a lot of work to build up the team. In addition to forming the team, we had to form the organization that will allow us to continue growing in the coming years. An important element is attracting technical partners that believe in the vision of BEAT and the added value of the club model. Thanks to our partners, we have been able to provide fantastic equipment for our riders in record time, and we can offer even more value to our members.”
Coach Egon van Kessel is looking forward to the start of the new season. “In recent weeks, we have prepared ourselves well for the challenging race program that we have been able to compile,” he said. “The various training camps in the Netherlands and Belgium have paid off, and the riders are ready to show what they are worth. Because we are dealing with a new group, we have also organized team-building activities, in addition to training, to shape the new group into a team. We have a nicely balanced team. Guys like Nõmmela, Havik and Tietema have gained a lot of experience in recent years and are ready to take a next step in their career. Desale, Maas, Van Dyck, Abraham and Mengoulas are ready to develop further at this level. We are happy to contribute to the development of our riders and help them realize their sporting ambitions.”
The road team consists of: Daniel Abraham (NED), Nahom Desale (ERI), Wesley Van Dyck (BEL), Piotr Havik (NED), Danny Maas (NED), Alex Mengoulas (NED), Aksel Nommela (EST) and Bas Tietema (NED).
The BEAT road team’s first race is the opening event of the Dutch Top Competition, the Ster van Zwolle, on Saturday, March 3. One day later, the team travels to West Flanders for the semi-classic Dwars door West-Vlaanderen. The following weekend, the Ronde van Drenthe is circled on the calender. In the latter two races, the riders will cross swords with different WorldTour teams. The next week, the team will again hold a training camp to prepare for the Volta Limburg Classic on Saturday, March 31.
Interaction with cycling fans around these races is fundamental to BEAT, and the club focuses on the implementation of new initiatives to help cycling enthusiasts experience the race from even closer. Members are always welcome on the course to encourage their clubmates and gain insights from within. The BEAT Cycling Club riders are happy to share their passion for cycling with their clubmates. These riders all have their own story and motivation: their #RoadToBEAT.
The road team’s partner group consists of: AGU, Isostar, NL training, Wahoo Fitness, Argon 18, 4iiii, Schwalbe Tires, Reynolds Cycling, Mavic, Jako by Sportegro, Morgan Blue, Van Loo & Veerhoek, Shimano Benelux, Today’s Plan and Nefkens. This group came together after a search for sustainable partnerships that are a good fit with the vision and club structure of BEAT. Because of the club model, partnerships consist not only of supporting the road team, but also of creating a valuable offer for the members of the club. For example, club members use the same clothing, equipment and knowledge as the pros, and BEAT and its partners organize various events and challenges for the community. In this way, BEAT partners can connect with cycling enthusiasts in a completely new way and support them as they pursue their own personal dreams and ambitions. In addition, partners benefit from various possibilities for internal activation of the collaboration through hospitality, clinics and events with the BEAT professional cycling teams.
KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP
Source: DSG