Beat Cycling To Launch A Road Race Team

Next season, BEAT Cycling Club will incorporate a new road team into its club structure. BEAT has requested a Continental license from the Dutch cycling federation and the UCI. The road team is the second team within the club, following the launch of a professional track team this summer.

“The establishment of the road team, following the introduction of the track team, is a huge step towards realizing BEAT’s ambition: the creation of a professional cycling club that brings together elite-level athletes, cycling fans and amateur riders, and businesses in one club structure,” said Geert Broekhuizen, co-founder of BEAT Cycling Club. “We are very proud that we have been able to form both a track team and now a road team within our club structure, within a year of our founding. Through the track team we engage in the sport at the highest level and are active in World Cups and championships. With the road team, we will work from a solid base toward the highest achievable level, with the ambition of participating in the Tour de France.”

BEAT: for the members, by members

BEAT aims to inspire its members and partners and involve them in the club. With the arrival of the road team, the offering for members becomes even more attractive, with additions such as exclusive updates on the development of the team, the ability to influence the way the club operates (like by scouting riders), involvement around races and access to the same clothing, coaching and materials as the pro riders. The road team will also serve as a testing ground for the club and its partners, as BEAT is constantly searching for ways to actively involve fans and amateur cyclists in the club and elite-level sports.



Announcements on the further development of the team, including the riders, the team staff and the race schedule, will be made in the following weeks.

The BEAT model

BEAT is developing a sustainable financial foundation, consisting of membership contributions, revenues from activities the club organizes for members, cyclists and businesses and multiple partnerships. In collaboration with its partners, BEAT is constantly developing new propositions for the members of the club, such as clothing, events, coaching and materials. This creates the unique situation that partners can engage with the members of the club as well as the road team and the track team.



The partners that are contributing to the development of BEAT will be announced in the coming weeks. RebelGroup signed up as the first partner late last year and will remain involved in 2018.

About BEAT Cycling Club

Late last year, BEAT Cycling Club introduced a new business model in professional cycling: cycling teams based on a club structure. With this approach, BEAT aims to bring pro riders, cycling fans, amateur cyclists and businesses together by combining elite sports and amateur cycling in a professional cycling club. Currently BEAT is the fastest-growing cycling club in the Benelux, with thousands of supporters and hundreds of members involved. This season, BEAT Cycling Club debuted its own professional team on the track and is now preparing to do the same on the road.









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group













Source: DSG

