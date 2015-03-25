Beat Cycling Team Sign Trio

Piotr Havik (NED), Arjen Livyns (BEL) and Bas Tietema (NED) are the first riders to be announced as members of the BEAT Cycling Club road team. The new UCI Continental team – part of the club structure of BEAT Cycling Club – is beginning to take shape.



“By the time we officially announced the road team on October 25, we had already begun searching for riders who met the requirements we set: riders with competitive ambitions who fit with the club and who have an interesting backstory to tell,” said co-founder Geert Broekhuizen. “The members of the club were involved in this process, as they were asked think along with us and to submit lists of names of riders that they considered to be a good fit for the club. Piotr, Arjen and Bas were on many of these lists.”



Coach Egon van Kessel is excited to get started working with the riders. “With Arjen, Piotr and Bas we have picked up three talented riders,” he said. “Arjen made a great impression last year with his victory in the Belgian Top Competition. This is a very special achievement, and it shows that Arjen is a rider with capabilities. Both Bas and Piotr are great talents who have shown that they possess significant potential. As a coach, I look forward to heading out on the road with them next year and helping them develop further.”



Piotr Havik

Piotr Havik, 23, has been with BEAT Cycling Club since early 2017 as a cycling ambassador and as a club rider. This opportunity has allowed him to move on after a difficult year in 2016. This year he won the Wattmeister title in the Dutch Top Competition (where he finished second overall), which earned him an internship at the WorldTour formation Team Katusha-Alpecin.



Havik is really looking forward to staying connected to BEAT this next season. “It will be a great challenge to help the entire club experience the daily life of the pro team,” he said. “What makes this extra cool is that I have been here from the start. Now we are building a whole road team, after just a year. I see a lot of challenges, both to help the team and to achieve my own results in the races – and also to use this team to further develop the club.”



Arjen Livyns

Arjen Livyns, 23, was part of the Belgian team Pauwels Sauzen – Vastgoedservice this past season and completed an internship at the Pro Continental team Vérandas Willems-Crelan. He rode to podium finishes in the Grand Prix Criquielion (second) and the Antwerpse Havenpijl (third). In addition, he took an impressive seventh place in the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad for U23 riders.



“I wanted to join a professional environment, with mature staff and opportunities for the future. BEAT has that professional environment and has an innovative but very solid structure, which I support fully. I am looking forward to bringing my contribution to the club. I am confident that through BEAT, I can take the right steps and move my own career in the right direction.”



Bas Tietema

Bas Tietema, 22, rode for the BMC development team and An Post Chain Reaction in recent years. Last year, he came in third in the Dutch U23 time trial championship and won the points jersey in the Tour Alsace.



“I had heard a lot about BEAT and how they were working on revolutionizing the sport of cycling. That appealed to me tremendously. I started looking into BEAT Cycling Club. I saw that even though it’s still a new club, the already recruited staff is very professional and everyone has extensive experience in cycling. I have a lot of confidence in this new team. With all the young guys in this team we can quickly adapt to the BEAT way of working, and we can immediately start showing what we can do!”



In the next few weeks, more members of the road team will be announced.



ABOUT BEAT CYCLING CLUB

BEAT Cycling Club is a professional cycling club where elite sports, amateur cycling and cycling fans meet. Currently BEAT is the fastest-growing cycling club in the Benelux, with thousands of involved supporters and members. After announcing the first commercial track team in the history of Dutch track cycling, BEAT presented the first road team based on a club structure. More information about BEAT Cycling Club can be found on our website www.beatcycling.club .

















Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

