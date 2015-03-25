BEAT Cycling Go Tubeless

BEAT Cycling Club is collaborating with the renowned tire brand Schwalbe. The BEAT Cycling Club road team will race on the Schwalbe Pro One tires in 2018, using the tubeless system that is steadily gaining ground in cycling. In addition, Schwalbe and BEAT are committed to making riding on tubeless tires more accessible to every type of cyclist in the club.



Schwalbe has been using tubeless technology for several years in its Pro One tires. With this technology, no inner tubes are used; instead, the tire is mounted directly on an airtight rim. A sealing liquid prevents air from escaping from the tires and immediately seals any punctures. Tubeless tires are known for their high puncture resistance, but they also provide more speed, comfort and grip. The system is light and has a low rolling resistance. In recent years, professional cycling teams such as IAM Cycling and Aqua Blue Sport have already pioneered Schwalbe Pro One tires, and BEAT Cycling Club will now join their ranks.



Geert Broekhuizen, founder of BEAT Cycling Club, sees many advantages and a partner that fits perfectly with the club: “The road team will use advanced technology that contributes to performance in all types of situations. Tubeless tires also offer many advantages for our members, whether they are riding short trips or competing in races. We aim to explain the benefits of this system and make tubeless tires more accessible in various ways and ultimately help our club members improve their performance.”



Robbert van Andel of Schwalbe Nederland is also enthusiastic about the new collaboration: “At Schwalbe we are crazy about cycling, so our mission as a tire specialist is to make cyclists happy. This enthusiasm is something we like to share with all cyclists. It is natural for us to be active as a sponsor in the sport of cycling. Quality and innovation are our highest priorities in the field of bicycle tires, and we found the partnership with BEAT Cycling Club to be a great one, because BEAT’s progressive, innovative vision and courage are a perfect fit for our brand.”



About Schwalbe

Schwalbe was founded in Germany in 1922 by Ralf Bohle, and the company is still owned by the same family. Schwalbe produces tires for many applications, from racing bikes to mountain bikes to city bikes. In Europe, Schwalbe is the market leader. The head office remains in Germany, but Schwalbe also has subsidiaries in France, Great Britain, Italy, the United States and the Netherlands. In addition, distribution partners are located in more than 40 countries.









