 

BBC & Eurosport For Mens World Championship Race

23 September 2017 10:52
The men’s World Championship road race, takes place on Sunday, September 24, in the Norwegian city of Bergen.

Peter Sagan (Slovakia) is bidding for a third consecutive rainbow jersey and is the favourite for victory, despite not feeling too well. However, the 267.5km course which features eleven climbs of Salmon Hill could well through up a few surprises.

Those of you in Britain can watch the race live.

Eurosport will be showing the race live from 9am until around 4.15pm whilst the BBC will have the race from 9am to 2pm on the Red Button and live on BBC 2 from 2pm onwards.   


Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

