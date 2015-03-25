 

Bauhaus Takes A Win In Criterium Du Dauphine

08 June 2017 03:50
Phil Bauhaus of Team Sunweb has won the Criterium du Dauphine.

Thomas De Gendt of Lotto Soudal was the lead for this 175.5km stage from La Tour De Salvagny to Maicon.

Koen Bouwman (LottoNL-Jumbo), Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac), Marco Minnaard (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Julien El Farès (Delko Marseille) broke and were away.

Koen Bouwman scored one more KOM point at Régnié-Durette as the gap went out to five minutes with ninety kilometres left.

He added another five points on the col du Fut d'Avena climb to go into the virtual lead of the KOM jersey.

The gap came down to 3.45 and was down to three riders when Bouwman was dropped with twenty two kilometres to go.

Dylan Van Baarle was the only rider left up front but he was caught and it came down to a sprint which was won by Phil Bauhaus ahead of Arnaud Demare and Bryan Coquard.

Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group 

Source: DSG

