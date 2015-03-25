Basso Signs For Team Sky

“From watching the team you can see they have a clear focus, they pay attention to equipment and the details that go into cycling. It’s impressive to see the innovation and to now be a part of that.”

Team Sky Sport Director Dario Cioni said: “We’re happy to see Leonardo turn pro with us next year. He’s got potential and we want to see where we can get to working together.

“He’s not a true sprinter but he can survive the punchy climbs and he has the speed to sprint from smaller groups. We’ve seen him pick up some results there in the last few years.

“He’s another good addition to the group of young guys who are developing within the team.”

























Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group