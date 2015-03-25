 

Basso Signs For Team Sky

05 December 2017 04:03
Team Sky have completed their roster with the signing of Leonardo Basso from Trek Segafredo.

The Italian will turn professional with Team Sky and told their website: It’s a dream come true to be joining Team Sky. My main objective is to help the team wherever I can. I want to learn about the job and what it means to be a pro bike rider. I want to learn as much as I can from my team-mates and increase my level day by day.
 
“From watching the team you can see they have a clear focus, they pay attention to equipment and the details that go into cycling. It’s impressive to see the innovation and to now be a part of that.”
 
Team Sky Sport Director Dario Cioni said: “We’re happy to see Leonardo turn pro with us next year. He’s got potential and we want to see where we can get to working together.
 
“He’s not a true sprinter but he can survive the punchy climbs and he has the speed to sprint from smaller groups. We’ve seen him pick up some results there in the last few years.
 
“He’s another good addition to the group of young guys who are developing within the team.” 






Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group









Source: DSG

Feature 5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death

5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death...

The 2018 World Cup finals draw takes place in Moscow on Friday, with England hoping to avoid a so-called ‘group

Feature Leading women drivers in motor racing

Leading women drivers in motor racing...

Plans have been drawn up to stage an historic women-only motor racing championship.

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.