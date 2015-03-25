Barguil: To Achieve As Much As We Have Again Would Be Amazing

Ready to tackle La Vuelta for the fourth time (two stage victories in 2013, 8th in 2014, abandon due to illness on the 3rd stage in 2016), Warren Barguil (Team Sunweb ) shared his views for the upcoming three weeks:





“I got some good rest after the Klasika San Sebastian. I had a party to celebrate my Tour de France results and reset everything to start fresh again. I didn’t put on weight, I maintained a good line of conduct. It was already established before the Tour that I would race La Vuelta to get to another level physically and we never changed our mind.





"The high and mid-mountain stages suit me well. I like La Vuelta, it’s a race where I generally perform well and I like the atmosphere, everyone is more chilled than on the Tour.





"I’m pondering losing time early to enjoy more freedom later on. Wilco ( Kelderman ) is there for the general classification and we’ll have a better vision after three days.





"I’ll help him as much as I can and then I’ll aim for a stage victory. It’s a beautiful route, with less mountain than last year - there’s 10,000m elevation less - but it allows attackers to make it to the finish on several occasions.





"We have different cards in our hand. To achieve as much as we did on the Giro (overall victory with Tom Dumoulin ) and the Tour (four stage wins, Green and Polka-dot jersey for Michael Matthews and himself) would be amazing for the team. We have young riders. Some are riding their first Grand Tour. It’s exciting .”





