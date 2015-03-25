Barguil Takes Tour De France Stage 18 Win

Warren Barguil of Team Sunweb has won stage eighteen of the 104th Tour De France.





Team Sky's Chris Froome was again in the lead, 27 seconds ahead of Rigoberto Uran and saying that he would go for a stage win if the chance arose for this punishing 179.5km stage from Briancon to Izoard, where there was a mountain top finish on the Col d'Izoard, the third highest mountain used by the Tour De France.





De Marchi, De Gendt, Gesbert and Calmejane tried to make an early break but a chasing group of 48 riders soon had them back in the fold.





Fifty four riders in Jan Bakelants and Cyril Gautier (AG2R-La Mondiale), Carlos Betancur and Jesus Herrada (Movistar), Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), Alessandro De Marchi, Amaël Moinard and Nicolas Roche (BMC), Andrei Grivko, Bakhtiar Kozhatayev, Alexei Lutsenko and Michael Valgren (Astana), Darwin Atapuma, Kristjian Durasek, Marco Marcato, Ben Swift and Diego Ulissi (UAE), Rudy Molard (FDJ), Daryl Impey (Orica), Stephen Cummings, Serge Pauwels and Jaco Venter (Dimension Data), Gianluca Brambilla and Zdenek Stybar (Quick Step), Robert Kiserlovski, Maurits Lammertink, Tiago Machado and Nils Politt (Katusha), Tiejs Benoot, Thomas De Gendt, Tony Gallopin and Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto-Soudal), Simon Geschke (Sunweb), Dimitri Claeys, Nicolas Edet and Dani Navarro (Cofidis), Thomas Voeckler, Lilian Calmejane, Sylvain Chavanel, Romain Sicard and Angelo Tulik (Direct Energie), Pierre Rolland, Simon Clarke and Andrew Talansky (Cannondale), Sonny Colbrelli and Tsgabu Grmay (Bahrain-Merida), Guillaume Martin, Marco Minnaard and Dion Smith (Wanty), Brice Feillu, Elie Gesbert, Romain Hardy, Eduardo Sepulveda and Florian Vachon (Fortuneo) were now in the lead.





With 130kms to go, this group was was 4,47 ahead of the peloton





De Gendt took the two points on the côte des Demoiselles Coiffées climb as the gap went out to over six minutes.





There was seventy-three kilometres gone when Brambilla. Chavanel, Clarke, Pauwels, Swift, Tulik and Vachon made a move and shed the main group.





The gap moved out to eight minutes with ninety kilometres left as the break which was back to 54 riders, headed for the sprint at Les Thurles.





Sonny Colbrelli took the twenty points with seventeen for De Gendt and those points moved Colbrelli upto third place in the Green Jersey competition.





With 57kms to go, Jan Bakelants and Cyril Gautier (AG2R-La Mondiale), Nicolas Roche (BMC), Andrei Grivko, Bakhtiar Kozhatayev and Michael Valgren (Astana), Darwin Atapuma, Kristjian Durasek, Marco Marcato and Ben Swift (UAE), Rudy Molard (FDJ), Daryl Impey (Orica), Serge Pauwels and Jaco Venter (Dimension Data), Zdenek Stybar (Quick Step), Maurits Lammertink (Katusha), Tiejs Benoot and Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto-Soudal), Nicolas Edet and Dani Navarro (Cofidis), Thomas Voeckler and Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie), Simon Clarke and Andrew Talansky (Cannondale) and Marco Minnaard (Wanty) pulled away.





Lutsenko took the points on the col des Vars climb and he was in a break of ten riders before starting on the Col d'Izoard on his own.





Atapuma caught to Lutsenko, who dropped back, with Warren Barguil and Mikel Landa chasing and then Chris Froome who made a move with 2.2kms to go.





Barguil caught Atapuma and went under the flam rouge in the lead and the Team Sunweb rider and won in 4,40.33 with Atapuma second and Romain Bardet in third.





Chris Froome finished fourth and keeps his leader's jersey.









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group





Source: DSG

