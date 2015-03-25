Barguil Looking Forward To Paris-Nice

Warren Barguil took his career to a whole new level after winning two stages and the polka-dot jersey in the 2017 Tour de France. The Breton also moved to a French team —a Breton team—, where he has found a new status as sole leader. The Fortuneo–Samsic rider, who finished eighth in last year's Paris–Nice, is cautious about his prospects of improving on that performance, but next week will give him plenty of opportunities to fire up his mojo! You are starting a key season in your career. What is your new life like? The start of the season drags on and on, as usual. I've got a new team, a new bike, new shoes… Everything is different! It's quite hard, but now that the season has really got under way I feel like I'm on the right track: I had a good weekend in Ardèche, with two gruelling races. This helped me to get stronger and I know that this trend will continue as I get more and more race miles. What have you learnt from your first few races in Fortuneo Samsic colours? I found my bearings and got used to racing with my new teammates. It's a real change to hear French in our earpieces! Now that the hard work of the winter months is behind me, I'm waiting for some nice weather to shine. Moving back to France is a clear advantage. For example, being just a short car ride away from the race department makes a real difference. Your performance in the Tour de France will ratchet up the pressure every time you race… No-one puts more pressure on me than myself. I'm not really the kind of rider who shines in the early season. It's a pity because Paris–Nice is a race that could suit me well. Perhaps at some point in the future. I trained differently this winter. For example, I took it a bit easier to make sure I get to the Ardennes classics in better shape. What I did last year was great, but my focus for the next few seasons will be on doing nice things. I think more about the future than about those two amazing victories in the Tour. "I need this extra fat in Paris–Nice to avoid falling sick" Does your new status make you want to fight for overall victory in Paris–Nice? Yes and no. I know I can't shine in every single race. My goal in Paris–Nice is to finish in the top 15. I'm not in the form of my life, but I'll grit my teeth to hold on. You never know, sometimes things go better than expected, that's what happened last year and I finished strongly. My sights are firmly set on the Ardennes classics because they're a big objective that I really don't want to mess up. I don't want to be exhausted when I get there. Does that mean you are still a level below the climbers who will fight for victory when the race heads into its final weekend? I'm two kilos heavier than in the Tour because I need this extra fat in Paris–Nice to avoid falling sick. Some riders can already put out the same power-to-weight ratio as in the Tour, but it's hard for me at this point in the season. I probably follow a different approach. That said, I do expect to get better as the stages go by. Broadly speaking, what do you think of this year's route? It's an amazing route. Using roads like these is fantastic. The first stage is a big change compared with the old tradition of starting with a prologue. I remember how the first stage caused some real damage last year, and I benefited from the splits myself. My little layer of fat helped me a lot in those extreme conditions. I haven't reconnoitred La Colmiane, but I did check out the climb near Nice. The climbs will come thick and fast, but I feel that this is the one that suits me best. If you came to find yourself in the position to fight for a podium place, would your team be able to compete in the mountains? That's not a concern, I trust my boys and they're ready to give it their all for me. This will be the team's first acid test because it'll be our first WorldTour race together. The reduction of the size of the teams to seven men could also have an impact on race strategies.



