Barguil Leaving Sunweb For Fortuneo Oscaro

Warren Barguil is to join Fortuneo Oscaro on a three year deal starting with the 2018 season.





The Breton has been steadily improving over the last four years and was a major player in Team Sunweb's success in the Tour De France.





Barguil said about his move in a press statement: "I am very happy to join the team Fortuneo Oscaro.





"I have seen the rise of the team in recent years and the last Tour de France shows that there is a very strong and collective of individuals capable of obtaining some wonderful positions in this level of competition.





"Emmanuel Hubert has the ambition to grow the team with a project that I find exciting, to get results in the biggest international races, maintaining this "Family" state of mind.





" Emmanuel has understood how I wanted to work in the image of what I could do on the last Tour de France.





"The project we have set is a medium-term one and we will be working step by step and not changing the things that have worked!





"Moreover, by joining Oscaro Fortuneo, I joined a team in the Breton DNA. Needless to say, that means a lot also!





"In the continuity of my career I wanted a return to basics. "

































Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Picture copyright of CNS Sport.

Source: DSG

