 

Barguil Leaving Sunweb For Fortuneo Oscaro

02 August 2017 11:58
Warren Barguil is to join Fortuneo Oscaro on a three year deal starting with the 2018 season.

The Breton has been steadily improving over the last four years and was a major player in Team Sunweb's success in the Tour De France.

Barguil said about his move in a press statement: "I am very happy to join the team Fortuneo Oscaro.

"I have seen the rise of the team in recent years and the last Tour de France shows that there is a very strong and collective of individuals capable of obtaining some wonderful positions in this level of competition.

"Emmanuel Hubert has the ambition to grow the team with a project that I find exciting, to get results in the biggest international races, maintaining this "Family" state of mind.

" Emmanuel has understood how I wanted to work in the image of what I could do on the last Tour de France.

"The project we have set is a medium-term one and we will be working step by step and not changing the things that have worked!

"Moreover, by joining Oscaro Fortuneo, I joined a team in the Breton DNA. Needless to say, that means a lot also! 

"In the continuity of my career I wanted a return to basics. "



 





Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group
Picture copyright of CNS Sport.

Source: DSG

Feature Moeen Ali joins select group of England hat-trick takers

Moeen Ali joins select group of England hat-trick ...

Moeen Ali claimed the 14th hat-trick by an England player in Test cricket as the hosts beat South Africa by 239 runs at The Oval.

Feature 5 things you might not know about Nemanja Matic

5 things you might not know about Nemanja Matic...

Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic has joined Manchester United in deal believed to be in the region of £40million.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Hungarian Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Hungarian Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton will head into the summer break 14 points behind title rival Sebastian Vettel following his impressive sporting gesture

Feature 5 things you may not know about England seamer Toby Roland-Jones

5 things you may not know about England seamer Tob...

Middlesex seamer Toby Roland-Jones made a stunning impact with his first spell in an England shirt, taking out South Africa's

Feature Tyson Fury timeline as former heavyweight world champion drops retirement hint

Tyson Fury timeline as former heavyweight world ch...

Tyson Fury appeared to announce his retirement from boxing on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley

5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley...

Tom Westley is being touted ahead of the other possibles to fill the gap left by Gary Ballance's injury at number three in the Oval Test.