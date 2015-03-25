 

Bardet Takes Tour De France Stage Twelve Win

13 July 2017 04:07
AG2R-LA Mondiale's Romain Bardet has won stage twelve of the 104th Tour De France.

Chris Froome was in yellow for a 51st day on a 213.5km stage from Pau to Peyragudes in the Pyrenees mountains.

Cyril Gautier (AG2R-La Mondiale), Imañol Erviti (Movistar), Koen De Kort (Trek-Segafredo), Stefan Küng (BMC), Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates), Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data), Marcel Kittel and Jack Bauer (Quick-Step Floors), Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Michael Matthews (Sunweb) and Julien Simon (Cofidis), got in the break and covered 48.5kms in the opening hour.

De Gendt took the one point on offer at the Cote de Gapvern as the gap was out at 4.55.

That gap extended further as Michael Matthews took the twenty points at the sprint at  Loures-Barousse (km 94) with De Gendt taking the five points on the Col Des Ares climb, twenty kilometres later.

Matthews took the points on the next climb ahead of De Gendt as Kittel dropped back to the peloton with sixty kilometres to go and three climbs remaining.

On to the Port de Baies climb and only  Küng, De Gendt, Gautier and Cummings, who was tipped by Mark Cavendish to win the stage, were left on the front.

Cummings and De Gendt pushed on, on their own before Cummings dropped De Gendt with three kilometres of the Hors Category climb to go.

Gautier got up to De Gendt before Cummings crested the climb.

Gautier crashed on the descent but was able to get back in the race which saw Cummings with a 1.40 lead over the Team Sky led peloton with twenty kilometres to go.

Cummings, the day's most aggressive rider, started on the Col Des Peyresoude with a lead of 2.10 as Chris Froome and Fabio Aru took a wrong turn and ended up in a caravan park.

The peloton did not take advantage and Froome and Aru got on their way again. Their sights were on Cummings and with eight kilometres to go, the British road and time trial Champion was reined in.

Eleven riders were in the yellow jersey group including Chris Froome, plus Nieve and Landa of Team Sky, plus Dan Martin and Simon Yates with Nieve taking the main points on the climb and six for Froome.

LottoNL-Jumbo's George Bennett attacked under the flam rouge but it was AG2R's Romain Bardet who took the win, two seconds ahead of Rigoberto Uran with Chris Froome, fifth seven seconds back.


Source: DSG

