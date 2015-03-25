Bardet: I'm In Good Condition For La Vuelta

AG2R La Mondiale's Romain Bardet feels that he is in good condition going into the Vuelta a Espana which starts tomorrow in Nimes at 4.30pm UK time.





Bardet said at the pre-race press conference: I’ve been training well in the past ten days.





“I’m in a good condition for La Vuelta. I want to fight for the victory on different stages. We’ve counted more than a dozen hard stages. I’ll try to win some beautiful ones.





"The favorites are Froome , Nibali, Contador, Aru… Orica also comes with a strong line-up.





"We’ll see if things pay off for those who missed the Tour to prepare La Vuelta. I hope to maintain July’s form. It’s a new challenge to race two Grand Tours. It’s important for me and I feel ready.”

















Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

