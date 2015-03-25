 

Bardet: I'll Keep Fighting Until Paris

30 June 2017 07:24

AG2R-La Mondiale announced the extension of the contracts of

 newly crowned Belgian champion for road racing Oliver Naesen,

 French champion for time trialling Pierre Latour and team leader 

Romain Bardet who declared ahead of the coming Tour de France : 

“I’ve never raced on a defensive attitude. Especially after having

 finished second at the Tour last year, I’ll allow myself to take even

 more risks even if I may pay for it later on. 


"Success should flow from attacking. However, risk taking must be calculated. I know 

I’ll have to be patient since I built my place on the podium in the

 last days of racing last year. 


"But I’m not a wind-up merchant. "I’m not promising any result. 


"You can just trust me for fighting  until we reach Paris.”


 

 

Source: DSG

Feature Ron Dennis

Ron Dennis' McLaren highs and lows...

Ron Dennis' four-decade association with McLaren is over after he stood down as chairman of the British team on Friday.

Feature Q&A on ECB

Q&A on ECB's new broadcast rights deal...

The England and Wales Cricket Board has revealed details of its broadcast rights deal for the five-year period between 2020-2024,

Feature Johanna Konta

Johanna Konta's possible route to Wimbledon final...

British number one Johanna Konta goes into Wimbledon - fitness permitting - as the best hope of a home champion

Feature 5 talking points ahead of second Lions Test in New Zealand

5 talking points ahead of second Lions Test in New...

The British and Irish Lions must win Saturday's second Test in Wellington to keep alive the three-game series against world champions New Zealand.

Feature New Zealand v British and Irish Lions - Key Battles

New Zealand v British and Irish Lions - Key Battle...

Saturday's second Test match between New Zealand and the British and Irish Lions will feature a number of fascinating and

Feature Injuries that have hampered world number one Andy Murray in 2017

Injuries that have hampered world number one Andy ...

Andy Murray's sore hip is the latest in a string of health and injury problems the Scot has faced since becoming world number one last November.