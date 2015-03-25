Bardet: I'll Keep Fighting Until Paris

AG2R-La Mondiale announced the extension of the contracts of
newly crowned Belgian champion for road racing Oliver Naesen,
French champion for time trialling Pierre Latour and team leader
Romain Bardet who declared ahead of the coming Tour de France :
“I’ve never raced on a defensive attitude. Especially after having
finished second at the Tour last year, I’ll allow myself to take even
more risks even if I may pay for it later on.
"Success should flow from attacking. However, risk taking must be calculated. I know
I’ll have to be patient since I built my place on the podium in the
last days of racing last year.
"But I’m not a wind-up merchant. "I’m not promising any result.
"You can just trust me for fighting until we reach Paris.”
Source: DSG