Bardet: I'll Keep Fighting Until Paris

AG2R-La Mondiale announced the extension of the contracts of

newly crowned Belgian champion for road racing Oliver Naesen,

French champion for time trialling Pierre Latour and team leader

Romain Bardet who declared ahead of the coming Tour de France :

“I’ve never raced on a defensive attitude. Especially after having

finished second at the Tour last year, I’ll allow myself to take even

more risks even if I may pay for it later on.





"Success should flow from attacking. However, risk taking must be calculated. I know

I’ll have to be patient since I built my place on the podium in the

last days of racing last year.





"But I’m not a wind-up merchant. "I’m not promising any result.





"You can just trust me for fighting until we reach Paris.”



