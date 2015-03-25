Bardet - Froome Should Be Respected

AG2R La Mondiale's Romain Bardet has said that Chris Froome should be respected.





Froome was booed and abused by some of the French support on a climb on stage fifteen of the 104th Tour De France and speaking about the three times race winner, Bardet said; "I heard that Froome was abused at times.





"I'm really sorry, he's a champion who should be respected, who I respect as a rival and who doesn't deserve that treatment."





Froome, ever the diplomat, said: "It's to be expected if this is Romain Bardet's home stage.





"It's understandable that all the locals around here are supporting him - that's bike racing.





"The support on the roads has been fantastic so far and I want to thank everybody - it's been a great atmosphere."









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

