 

Bardet - Froome Should Be Respected

17 July 2017 03:29
AG2R La Mondiale's Romain Bardet has said that Chris Froome should be respected.

Froome was booed and abused by some of the French support on a climb on stage fifteen of the 104th Tour De France and speaking about the three times race winner, Bardet said; "I heard that Froome was abused at times.

"I'm really sorry, he's a champion who should be respected, who I respect as a rival and who doesn't deserve that treatment."

Froome, ever the diplomat, said:  "It's to be expected if this is Romain Bardet's home stage.

"It's understandable that all the locals around here are supporting him - that's bike racing.

"The support on the roads has been fantastic so far and I want to thank everybody - it's been a great atmosphere."



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Feature 5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton took a seismic chunk out of Sebastian Vettel's championship lead after sealing a record-equalling victory at the British Grand Prix.

Feature Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the season?

Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the ...

It is being widely reported that Leicester City are the favourites to sign Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, and if

Feature 5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017

5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017...

There have been great matches, tears of joy and despair, controversies and talking points aplenty at Wimbledon this year.

Feature 7 things we learned from Wimbledon

7 things we learned from Wimbledon...

Roger Federer and Garbine Muguruza were crowned Wimbledon champions after another dramatic fortnight at the All England Club.

Feature 7 things we learned from Wimbledon

7 things we learned from Wimbledon...

Roger Federer and Garbine Muguruza were crowned Wimbledon champions after another dramatic fortnight at the All England Club.

Feature What makes Roger Federer the greatest man to play tennis?

What makes Roger Federer the greatest man to play ...

Roger Federer won a record eighth Wimbledon title by beating Marin Cilic 6-3 6-1 6-4 in the final on Sunday.