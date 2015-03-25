 

Barbero Takes A Vuelta A Burgos Stage Win

04 August 2017 04:01

Movistar’s Carlos Barbero has won the fourth stage of the Vuelta A Burgos in Spain.

Stage four was a 147km stage from Bodegas Nabal (Gumiel de Izán) to Ciudad Romana de Clunia and saw Team Sky’s Mikel Landa clear in the leader’s red jersey after his win on stage three.

King, Duchesne, Van Empel and Jurado were into the break with Ben King of Dimension Data taking the points on the Roa de Deuro climb as the lead went out to 2.55 before dropping to 2.45 after 65kms.

King took more points on the MV Peñararanda de Duero but the end was nigh for the break and they were caught, allowing Movistar’s Carlos Barbero to take the win ahead of Julien Alaphilippe and Gianni Moscon.

Team Sky’s Mikel Landa keeps his lead in the race.





Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

