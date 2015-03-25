Australia Take Commonwealth Games Time Trial Golds

Cameron Meyer is the 2018 Commonwealth Games Time Trial Champion.





Kenya's David Kinja was first down the ramp and set a time of 54,35 before English rider Charlie Tanfield finished in 50.42 only for Callum Scotson to knock 1.07 off his time.





New Zealand's Hamish Bond then led but in the second wave of riders, Englishman Harry Tanfield was storming up the course and recorded a time of 48.43.





It looked like he would take the Gold Medal but Cameron Meyer finished thirty seconds quicker leaving Tanfield to settle for silver and Bond the bronze medal.





Meyer said about his victory: "It was probably only two weeks ago that we decided.





"It was my track coach Tim Decker who approached me. He knew I had good aerobic form and I was concentrated on the points race, which is a 45-minute effort, and today is roughly the same. He said, 'Cam I reckon you could give it a crack in the time trial'. And I said why not? We scrambled a bike together and did the measurements and had a crack."





"I broke my collarbone in the last one I did. "I couldn't be more thrilled than I am today and I have to thank all the staff."





In the Women's race, Katrin Garfoot of Australia won with New Zealander Linda Villumsem getting silver and England's Hayley Simmonds the bronze.









KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP













Source: DSG

