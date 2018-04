It was another double for Australia as they took gold in the Mens and Women's Road Races.





Australia had already won the time trial double when Steele Van Hoff came up to snatch the win on the line and give the Aussies the gold in the Men;s race with Jon Mould of Wales getting the silver medal.





Ale Cippolini's Chloe Hosking won the women's race with a bronze for Dani King.









