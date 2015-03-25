Aston Martin Team Up With ONE Pro Cycling

Aston Martin will become Official Partner of ONE PRO Cycling, Britain’s first Professional Continental cycling team, in 2018 and 2019.





Founded in late 2014 by former England Cricketer, Matt Prior, ONE PRO Cycling is a team with values very similar to those of Aston Martin’s own race team, Aston Martin Racing.





Matt Prior, CEO of ONE PRO Cycling said: “We are delighted to welcome Aston Martin as a partner to the team. We share a lot of their values, especially when it comes to competition. We’ve created a team for the fans, a team that is accessible and open in the same way that Aston Martin Racing is. Our riders, just like the AMR drivers, engage with the fans whether they are at the races or on social media and that is one of the main reasons we both enjoy such loyal fan bases. To be able to bring such a prestigious brand as Aston Martin into the sport of cycling is hugely exciting and shows that this team is doing the right things and heading in the right direction.”

ONE PRO Cycling continues to have big plans for the future. The ambition to progress to taking part in the biggest races in the cycling world such as the Tour de France and the Vuelta a Espana, is very much at the forefront of what drives the team.

Aston Martin Global Marketing Director, Marcus Blake, said: “ONE PRO Cycling is an ambitious team that is going places. Sport is a great communications platform for Aston Martin, as we have shown through our partnerships in Formula 1 TM , cricket, rowing and also in American football via our brand ambassador, Tom Brady. We’re delighted with this new partnership and we can see an exciting road ahead for both brands.”

Aston Martin’s Design team is already working on creating stylish new team kit for the ONE PRO Cycling team, which will be showcased at the team’s 2018 season launch at Aston Martin’s No. 8 Dover Street in London in February.













