 

ASO Agrees Deal With Tour Of Turkey

09 October 2017 08:43
Key points:
• A.S.O. and the Turkish cycling federation have penned a partnership agreement on the distribution of TV images and press releases.
• Created in 1963, the Presidential Tour of Turkey is set to have its 53rd edition from October 10 to 15, for the first time as a WorldTour event.

Since 2011, A.S.O. and the Turkish cycling federation have worked closely together to make the Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey accessible to a maximum number of TV viewers across the world. This partnership is intensified in 2017 with the addition of race information being distributed to all kind of media outlets. From 2011 to 2016, the number of territories in which the event is broadcasted has grown up from 75 to 190. The number of broadcasters has increased as well, growing up from 21 in 2016 to 31 this year. Therefore, the number of broadcasting hours will be increased by 700%.
Open to professional riders since 2008, the race has gone up in the UCI calendar to become part of the WorldTour in 2017. Its recent record books include current WorldTour riders like Daryl Impey (Orica-Scott), Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain-Merida), Natnael Berhane (Dimension Data), Adam Yates (Orica-Scott), Kristjian Durasek (UAE Team Emirates) and José Gonçalves (Katusha-Alpecin).

The Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey is the second last race of the 2017 WorldTour.

Stages
10 Oct. Stage 1 - Alanya › Kemer (170km)
11 Oct. Stage 2 - Kumlica › Fethiye (205km)
12 Oct. Stage 3 - Fethiye › Marmaris (205km)
13 Oct. Stage 4 - Marmaris › Selcuk (135km)
14 Oct. Stage 5 - Selcuk › Izmir (180km)
15 Oct. Stage 6 - Istanbul › Istanbul (135km)

TV COVERAGE
A coverage in 180 countries via 31 broadcasters (live, highlights and news coverage).

Key Points Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey 2017
• Live everyday on TRT, NTV Spor and Eurosport (54 countries in Europe)
• Major pan-regional channels with comprehensive coverage: Eurosport Asia, Fox Sports Asia, SuperSport, Startimes, OSN, DirecTV, SONY Six
• Live or Daily national coverage in cycling key markets: such as Italy (Bike Channel), Australia (SBS Cycling Central), New Zealand (Sky SPORT), Canada (Sportsnet) and Kazahkstan (Kazsport)




