ASO Agrees Deal With Tour Of Turkey

• A.S.O. and the Turkish cycling federation have penned a partnership agreement on the distribution of TV images and press releases.
• Created in 1963, the Presidential Tour of Turkey is set to have its 53rd edition from October 10 to 15, for the first time as a WorldTour event.
Open to professional riders since 2008, the race has gone up in the UCI calendar to become part of the WorldTour in 2017. Its recent record books include current WorldTour riders like Daryl Impey (Orica-Scott), Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain-Merida), Natnael Berhane (Dimension Data), Adam Yates (Orica-Scott), Kristjian Durasek (UAE Team Emirates) and José Gonçalves (Katusha-Alpecin).
10 Oct. Stage 1 - Alanya › Kemer (170km)
11 Oct. Stage 2 - Kumlica › Fethiye (205km)
12 Oct. Stage 3 - Fethiye › Marmaris (205km)
13 Oct. Stage 4 - Marmaris › Selcuk (135km)
14 Oct. Stage 5 - Selcuk › Izmir (180km)
15 Oct. Stage 6 - Istanbul › Istanbul (135km)
A coverage in 180 countries via 31 broadcasters (live, highlights and news coverage).
• Live everyday on TRT, NTV Spor and Eurosport (54 countries in Europe)
• Major pan-regional channels with comprehensive coverage: Eurosport Asia, Fox Sports Asia, SuperSport, Startimes, OSN, DirecTV, SONY Six
• Live or Daily national coverage in cycling key markets: such as Italy (Bike Channel), Australia (SBS Cycling Central), New Zealand (Sky SPORT), Canada (Sportsnet) and Kazahkstan (Kazsport)
Source: DSG