Aru Wins Tour De France Stage Five

Fabio Aru of Astana has won the fifth stage of the 104 th Tour De France.

Team Sky’s Geraint Thomas was again in the lead with team mate Chris Froome second, for this 160km stage from Vittel to La Planche Des Belles Filles and the race’s first mountain finish.

La Planche Des Belles Filles is a finish that Chris Froome of Team Sky knows well and where he won in 2012. Bradley Wiggins was in yellow that day and went on to win as did Vincenzo Nibali when the race visited in 2014.

The race took place with the injured Mark Cavendish and the disqualified Peter Sagan who accepted the decision, with the debate still raging on.

Eight riders in Jan Bakelants (AG2R-La Mondiale), Mickaël Delage (FDJ), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data), Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie), Dylan Van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac) and Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fortuneo-Oscaro) broke straight away and had taken a lead of 3.33 with 133.5kms to go on another warm and pleasant day.

That meant that Edvald Boasson-Hagen who was sixteen seconds down on GC, was the virtual leader on the road.

Halfway through the stage on the D957 and the gap was at 2.10.

Edvald Boasson-Hagen took the sprint at Fencogny with Birthday Boy Philippe Gilbert taking seventeen points with 58kms to go before the riders started on the first climb of the day – the category three côte d'Esmoulières.

AG2R’s Jan Bakelandts got away and was first over the climb on the D226. He briefly led but was pulled back by Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data), Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors), Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie), Dylan Van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac) and Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fortuneo-Oscaro).

Into the Haute-Saoune department and the gap was under two minutes with the six 1.47 ahead with 15.3kms left.

Gilbert attacked with Bakelandts following as the peloton moved to 1.20 behind the break.

The crowds were out on the D16 at Plancher-Les-Mines as Gilbert and Bakelandts started on the category one climb with its 8.5% average gradient up to the ski station.

Riders started to get dropped all over the climb as did Gilbert and Bakelandts who were caught with 3.5kms left by BMC who had done most of the work today and Team Sky, working for the race leader and Chris Froome.

With 2.4kms remaining, Fabio Aru of Astana surged away but seven hundred metres later, Chris Froome, followed by Porte and Dan Martin went after him, leaving the race leader in the next group.

Aru kept pushing on as the climb ramped up to a 20% gradient and he won in 3.44.07 with Dan Martin second and Chris Froome, who is the new leader of the race in third.

























