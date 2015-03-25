Aru To Join UAE Emirates

Fabio Aru has left Astana to join Team UAE Emirates.





The Italian champion, who won the 2015 Vuelta a Espana, has signed a three year deal and said in a press statement: "I’m honoured that the UAE Team Emirates management and their sponsors want to unite our cycling endeavours. I thank them for the faith they’ve placed in me and I hope to live up to their expectations.





“I would also like to thank everyone who has been with me up to now in my career, they’ve all been important to my growth.”





UAE team boss Carlo Saronni said: “Besides highlighting Aru’s enormous potential, I’d like to point out that Aru is a rider who can stir up excitement among the fans. He is well-loved because of his generosity on a bike. With his performances, he will contribute to promoting an ideal team image and he will likely help us reach important competitive milestones.”









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.