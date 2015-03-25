Aru - I Want To Be Here

Fabio Aru has said that he wants to be at the Vuelta a Espana which starts tomorrow in Nimes.





The Italian Astana rider, speaking at the pre-race press conference, said: “I’m not sure what to expect at La Vuelta because I’ve an eventful season so far with an injury before the Giro.





“I had prepared for the Giro, then I prepared for the Tour and now I’m at La Vuelta. It makes it a very long season and I don’t even know myself how my physique will cope.





However I wanted to be here to honoor this race I like so much. I’ll look day by day for the best feelings. It’s a very open race.





"There are nine uphill finishes as usual at La Vuelta. It’s going to be hard from Monday’s stage to Andorra onwards. But the opening team time trial will be a decisive one as well.”













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

