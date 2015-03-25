Aru - Fantastic To Win A Tour De France Stage

Fabio Aru has said that it is fantastic to win a stage of the Tour De France.





Aru broke away to take a solo win on the La Planche Des Belle Filles and said: "After the difficult moments I've gone through in recent months, it's fantastic to win a stage at the Tour de France. That was missing in my career. When I got back on my bike after the injury that prevented me from riding the Giro starting in Sardinia, thinking of the Tour de France put a smile back on my face.









"I never climbed to La Planche des belles filles before. I looked at the videos of Chris Froome winning in 2012 and Vincenzo Nibali in 2014. That's what convinced me to attack with 3km to go. I've always tried my best to deliver some spectacle to the fans. That was my intention today but giving spectacle and winning is an enormous satisfaction.”









Philippe Gilbert who is 35 today and was in the main break, staying away until there was 3.5kms to go, which earned him the Most Combative Rider of the day away said: who is 35 today and was in the main break, staying away until there was 3.5kms to go, which earned him the Most Combative Rider of the day away said: “I wanted to make the breakaway today because if there was a chance to win a stage from a breakaway this week, it was today. We never had a big lead but we kept believing we could reverse the situation. They were well organized behind us.

"I went again with Jan Bakelants but unfortunately it wasn't enough for contesting the stage victory. I enjoyed the race a lot but the climb was very hard. It looked much easier when I watched it on TV.”

BMC's Richie Porte said:"I can't say anymore for my teammates. They were incredible today, and I think we took it to them [the peloton]. In the final there, Aru slipped away. I'm still happy with my ride for the first mountain stage. I kind of expected a little more but there's a long way to go." "As a unit today, BMC Racing Team were the team that made the race. Michi Schär and Stefan Küng basically rode the whole race on the front and then the rest of the guys towards the end. I thought we were going too fast and told them to slow down, but they actually kept it up and that's testament to how strong they are." "Chris Froome is obviously going stronger than when we saw him at the last race but I think Team Sky weren't quite what they were last year. Still, I think they have a lot of pressure coming up."

British rider Simon Yates is now the leader in the Young Rider competition. Speaking to the Orica Scott Press Office, Yates said: “I always try. “There’s not many summit finishes this year at the Tour and I think you really have to take the opportunity when it comes.” “I knew the climb from previous years. I felt pretty good. Maybe I burnt some matches there, but I wanted to try to win the stage so sometimes you have to risk a bit. “There’s a lot of strong guys not really very far behind me so it’s going to be difficult to try to keep hold of (the white jersey) but I’ll give it my best shot.”

STAGE RESULT 1. Fabio Aru (Astana Pro Team) in 03H 44' 06'' 2. Daniel Martin (Quick-Step Floors), at 16’’ 3. Christopher Froome (Team Sky), at 20’’

INDIVIDUAL GENERAL CLASSIFICATION 1. Christopher Froome (Team Sky) 2. Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) at 12’’ 3. Fabio Aru (Astana Pro Team) at 14’’



JERSEY WEARERS Geraint THOMAS (Team Sky) Arnaud DEMARE (FDJ) Fabio ARU (Astana Pro Team) Simon YATES (Orica-Scott)











K ev Monks for Digital Sports Group Picture copyright of CNS Sport

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.