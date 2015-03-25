Armee Wins La Vuelta Stage Eighteen

Lotto Soudal’s Sander Armee t ook the win on stage eighteen in the 2017 Vuelta a España.

Stage eighteen took the 161 riders on a 169km stage from Suances to Santo Toribio de Liébana and had Chris Froome of Team Sky in the leader’s jersey.

Another day in the mountains saw the peloton finally let Julian Alaphilippe, Matteo Trentin (Quick Step), Alessandro De Marchi (BMC), Magnus Cort Nielsen (Orica-Scott), Nelson Oliveira, Marc Soler (Movistar), Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe), Clément Chevrier, Alexis Gougeard (AG2R-La Mondiale), Toms Skujins (Cannondale-Drapac), Antwan Tolhoek (LottoNL-Jumbo), Matej Mohoric (UAE Team Emirates), Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), Sander Armée (Lotto-Soudal), Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain-Merida), Jérémy Maison, Anthony Roux (FDJ), Stéphane Rossetto (Cofidis), Sergio Pardilla (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Aldemar Reyes (Manzana-Postobón) get away and take a lead which went out to just under thirteen minutes.

Onto the first climb – the Collada de Carmona with its average gradient of 7.2% and the gap was at 13.18 which dropped to 13.08 when Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) led the break over the top.

The next climb – the Collada de Ozalba came straight away and further down the road, attacks came from the group of favourites.

With 22kms to go, Sander Armee, Lutsenko, Gougeard, Soler and Alaphilippe led before the group went out to eight with twelve chasers and Aru, a minute ahead of Froome’s group which was eleven minutes behind with 3.6kms left.

Lutsenko and Armee pushed on as the road kicked up yet again on the Alto de Santo Toribio de Liebana which had gradients of 6.4%.

The pair duked it out with the Belgian leading and then suddenly pushing away to ride the last six hundred metres along and win in 4.09.39 with Lutsenko finishing second 31 seconds later ahead of Visconti.

Team Sky matched the pace of the group of favourites including Chris Froome who led by example to finish 10.12 down on Armee's time and only sixteen seconds behind Fabio Aru but twenty seconds ahead of Nibali.









