Armee: The Best Place To Win a Race

Lotto SOudal's Sander Armee said it was the best place to be as he rode away to take the win on stage eighteen of the 72nd Vuelta a Espana.





Armee said about his victory: “That's fantastic. It's the best place to win a race. This is already my eight year as a pro rider. I had to wait quite a long time to win a race. I came close a couple of times, I did my work for the team… but at this Vuelta I get the chance to put myself in a free role and do my own race. It was the third time I was in the breakaway, I felt better and better during the stage and I just went full gas on the last climb. On the second climb I already started to attack because we had a quite a big gap over the peloton but the cooperation wasn't superb. It was way too early. Then, (Alexis) Gougeard went on the second-last climb and I jumped on his wheel. We had a small gap over some other guys, who came back on the downhill. I knew on the false flat that, if we went full gas, who was kept behind would never come back. I attacked a couple of times. (Julian) Alaphilippe was in the wheel and he said he didn't have good legs and he couldn't pull anymore, but you never now because he's a really good finisher. I knew I had to drop him and then I knew I had my chance, because in this type of finish, I can do quite well. I just did my own pace in the last kilometres.”





Chris Froome, the race leader said: “Today worked out perfectly in my favour. It was a really tough stage, a lot of GC guys tried to attack on the penultimate climb. Once we got to that final climb, the team did a really strong pace at the bottom and I think some guys paid for their efforts from yesterday and their attacks earlier on today. Fabio (Aru) is one of the GC guys but still over 5 minutes on the classification. For us, he's not really a big threat for the overall title so I think it's more part of the fight for the top 5 and the podium spots. (Gaining 21” on Vincenzo Nibali) feels great, especially after a difficult day yesterday. It's good to bounce back again. The morale is still good, the team is still strong, and we're just looking forward to getting through these next couple days.”





STAGE RESULT 1. Sander Armée (Lotto Soudal), 04h09'39'' 2. Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Pro Team) + 31'' 3. Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain Merida) + 46''









