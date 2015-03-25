Arctic Race Of Norway Stage 2 Win For Kristoff

Alexander Kristoff has won the second stage of the Arctic Race Of Norway.





Stage Two saw was a 184.5km stage from Sjøvegan to Bardufoss Airport which saw Dylan Teuns in the leader’s jersey.





Corbel, Claeys, Angell, Bizhigitov, Mihayilov and Leal got 3.10 ahead before Erwann Corbel took the points on the climb at the gap dropped to 1.45 with 53kms to go.





Corbel took more point at the sprint before the break split and Corbel, Claeys and Bizhigitov led with fifteen kilometres left.





With five kilometres to go, everyone was back together and it came down to a sprint which Katusha's Alexander Kristoff won in 4.14.20 ahead of Hugo Hofstetter.





Dylan Teuns keeps his leader's jersey.

















Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

