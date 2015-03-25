Arctic Race Of Norway Route Announced

The route of the Arctic Race of Norway has been announced.





The most northern professional cycling race in the world takes place from August 16-19th and takes place in the Finnmark region with the municipalites of Vadsø, Sør-Varanger, Tana, Lebesby, Nordkapp, Hammerfest, Kvalsund and Alta being used.





























KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP





Source: DSG

