Aqua Blue To Support Breast Cancer Ireland

Aqua Blue Sport riders have chosen to donate 5% of their prize money for the 2018 season to Breast Cancer Ireland , a cause close to the hearts of many Aqua Blue Sport riders and staff.





The team raced their maiden season with a pink ribbon on their Vermarc jerseys as a silent tribute to those who have survived and triumphed over this disease. In October 2017, the Irish Pro Continental Team wore special edition pink kit to highlight Breast Cancer Awareness Month and this season the 16-strong squad collectively decided to take their support one step further.





Breast cancer affects one in nine Irish women and there are currently 2,500 new cases diagnosed annually. Worldwide there are 1.38 million new cases of breast cancer and 450,000 deaths from the disease annually. The fight against breast cancer is an universal cause that speaks to the heart of the Aqua Blue Sport family. The riders will bring that fight with them on the road and contribute to the brave mission of Breast Cancer Ireland.

The 2018 Aqua Blue Sport jersey collar will sport the pink ribbon for breast cancer awareness. “We are honoured to be the beneficiary of Aqua Blue Sport's endeavours this year. Everyone knows someone that has been affected by this disease. Through our ongoing research efforts, we are making huge strides in transforming breast cancer from often being fatal (680 deaths in Ireland annually) to being a treatable illness that can be maintained long term. Events such as this build greater awareness and it is awareness that can lead to earlier detection where the treatment outcome can be more positive,” said Aisling Hurley, CEO, Breast Cancer Ireland.

Five-time Irish national champion Matt Brammeier is also a champion of worthy causes off the bike. “After the success of our initiative with the Emerald Fund last year we decided, as a team, to cycle the charity we donate to in 2018 to another amazing cause close to the heart of Aqua Blue Sport - Breast Cancer Ireland. Hopefully we can carry on our success from 2017 and use this as an extra motivation to win even more,” said Matt Brammeier, Aqua Blue Sport rider.

The announcement comes shortly before Aqua Blue Sport's 2018 UCI racing debut at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race (February 28th) and after a successful outing in the warmup Towards Zero Race Melbourne criterium in Albert Park (February 25th) where Dutchman Peter Koning took the honors by winning the sprint competition.







KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP



Source: DSG

