Aqua Blue Sport To Mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Breast cancer has touched every family and we here at Aqua Blue Sport are no different.





We have been racing with a pink ribbon on our Vermarc jerseys as a silent tribute to those who have survived and triumphed over this disease.





Current statistics show that one in four deaths per year are caused by cancer. In Ireland alone someone will die every hour from cancer. Despite survival rates for a number of cancer rates moving steadily closer to the magical 100% the fight is still not over. Worldwide there are 1.38 million new cases of breast cancer and 450,000 deaths from the disease annually.





Aqua Blue Sport want to get involved in that fight. Lisa Delaney a director of the team and wife of Rick Delaney, team owner, is a cancer survivor. We are now going to increase our support as October marks International Breast Cancer Awareness Month.





We are launching a month long effort to promote awareness, education and self checks around breast cancer. For the month of October we will wear specially designed pink helmets from Catlike as we race to mark our support for those fighting breast cancer. The team will also use pink bar tape from Fizik and wear pink socks from Rapha. Our website, www.aquabluesport.com , will also turn pink for the month and donations to the awareness of breast cancer can be made on the site.





Team owner Rick Delaney said: “This cause is very close to my family’s heart. Every family has been touched by cancer – we are no different. Lisa has won her battle against breast cancer but other people, from all corners of the world, have not been so lucky. We hope that, through our simple gesture, and with the help of our sponsors, that we can again bring the fight against breast cancer into the public consciousness. If this helps one person get an early diagnosis then that is a success.”





















Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.