Aqua Blue Sport Team Up With 3T

Aqua Blue Sport has today announced that it will ride the 3T STRADA in 2018.





The STRADA is the world’s first aero road bike dedicated to wider tires and a single chainring drivetrain. In the few months since its introduction, it has already won an Interbike Innovation award and nominations for several other awards.





Rick Delaney, Team Owner, said that the concept of 3T’s revolutionary platform was the key to the decision in selecting the bike.





Rick said: “We at Aqua Blue Sport are very much attracted to innovation and people who are moving cycling forward. What Gerard Vroomen and 3T have designed is truly a step forward bicycle design. We are delighted to bring this bike to the professional ranks and ride it in the world’s biggest events.”





This marriage of the world’s most innovative bikes and some of the world’s best cyclists is not just about competition; Aqua Blue Sport will also become an official 3T online partner. They will be selling the team bikes, the standard STRADA, the EXPLORO and all other 3T products on www.aquabluesport.com, the online marketplace for cycling industry retailers and brands that directly funds the team.





The selection process began with riders testing the STRADA to its limits. The culmination of the testing regime came at a camp in the South of France. 3T engineers met with riders and technological staff and following this the decision was taken to adopt the STRADA as the road bike for 2018.





Gerard Vroomen, 3T’s co-owner and head of design, said he is looking forward to building an innovative and long-lasting relationship with Aqua Blue Sport. He said: “Aqua Blue Sport is doing something different and that is exciting. We watched Aqua Blue Sport’s successes on the roads with victories at the US National Championships, the Tour of Austria and La Vuelta.





“Even more importantly, they recognize that the pro-cycling business model has to change and their innovative new funding model is a great idea. Taking all of this together, we felt that this was something we really wanted to get involved in. We are very excited to supply 3T frames and parts and help Rick and his whole team to continue to make their project grow into an even bigger success.”





For 3T co-owner and CEO Rene Wiertz the new relationship is a clear commitment to a long-term goal of future growth. “It’s a testament to the forward-thinking vision of the Aqua Blue Sport project, its staff and riders that they have chosen the STRADA to race on. We’re excited to work together with them in the coming years.”





3T will create an Aqua Blue Sport Edition STRADA for the team that will debut at the start of the season in January 2018. Aqua Blue Sport will announce additional component partnerships in the coming weeks.





























Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.