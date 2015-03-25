Aqua Blue Sport Name Additional Partners

Aqua Blue Sport will ride Selle San Marco saddles, Quarq power meters and Speedplay pedals in 2018. The announcement follows previous confirmation of the groundbreaking 3T Strada 1xAero as the squad’s team bike for its second season, equipped with the SRAM Force 1 groupset.

Team owner Rick Delaney said he was proud to champion innovation in professional cycling through partnership with exciting and like-minded brands.

He said: “As the first Irish Pro Continental cycling team ours is a relentless pursuit: to be the best we can be. Through partnerships that bring cutting edge technology into the heart of professional bike racing we state our claim as a progressive force in cycling.