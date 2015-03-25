Aqua Blue Sport Name Additional Partners

Aqua Blue Sport will ride Selle San Marco saddles, Quarq power meters and Speedplay pedals in 2018. The announcement follows previous confirmation of the groundbreaking 3T Strada 1xAero as the squad’s team bike for its second season, equipped with the SRAM Force 1 groupset.
Team owner Rick Delaney said he was proud to champion innovation in professional cycling through partnership with exciting and like-minded brands.
He said: “As the first Irish Pro Continental cycling team ours is a relentless pursuit: to be the best we can be. Through partnerships that bring cutting edge technology into the heart of professional bike racing we state our claim as a progressive force in cycling.
“As we look back on our debut season and prepare to embark on the next chapter we are delighted to welcome such prestigious brands as 3T, SRAM, Quarq, Sella San Marco and Speedplay as our allies. Together we believe we are paving the way in technological innovation in professional cycling and feel confident these partnerships will help propel the team to a successful 2018.”