 

Aqua Blue Sport Name Additional Partners

08 December 2017 09:55

Aqua Blue Sport will ride Selle San Marco saddles, Quarq power meters and Speedplay pedals in 2018. The announcement follows previous confirmation of the groundbreaking 3T Strada 1xAero as the squad’s team bike for its second season, equipped with the SRAM Force 1 groupset.

Team owner Rick Delaney said he was proud to champion innovation in professional cycling through partnership with exciting and like-minded brands.

He said: “As the first Irish Pro Continental cycling team ours is a relentless pursuit: to be the best we can be. Through partnerships that bring cutting edge technology into the heart of professional bike racing we state our claim as a progressive force in cycling.

As we look back on our debut season and prepare to embark on the next chapter we are delighted to welcome such prestigious brands as 3T, SRAM, Quarq, Sella San Marco and Speedplay as our allies. Together we believe we are paving the way in technological innovation in professional cycling and feel confident these partnerships will help propel the team to a successful 2018.”

The 3T Strada 1xAero road bike in Aqua Blue Sport livery: team bike for the 2018 season. Picture: Karen M. Edwards

3T Strada

As previously announced, Aqua Blue Sport will ride the trailblazing 3T Strada in 2018, the world’s first aero road bike optimized for wider tyres, disc brakes and a single chainring drivetrain. Designed by Gerard Vroomen, the 3T Strada is a milestone in road bike design fuelled by a passion to move cycling forward.

The Aqua Blue Sport team bike will be equipped with a full SRAM Force 1 drivetrain. Picture: Karen M. Edwards

SRAM

For 2018 Aqua Blue Sport is delighted to form a performance partnership with SRAM, one of the most innovative brands in cycling. SRAM will equip the team with its Force 1 1x drivetrain featuring a single front chainring, hydraulic disc brakes and a host of cassette/chainring combinations to offer riders a wide range of gearing options.

Team saddles come courtesy of Italian marque Selle San Marco. Picture: Karen M. Edwards





Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

