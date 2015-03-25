Aqua Blue Sport Looking Forward To October

August will be the realisation of a dream for Aqua Blue Sport – as the team lines out for its first Grand Tour start.





It has been a successful July with a stunning overall yellow jersey victory for Stefan Denifl in the Tour of Austria. At Tour de Wallonie Adam Blythe narrowly missed a sprint stage victory with a second place and Michel Kreder finished the week in fifth overall.





Vuelta a España will be a defining moment for the team but it is only the beginning of the journey.





August will be defined by the great race that starts in the French city of Nimes with a spectacular Team Time Trial on August 19th.





The 21 stage race will cross back into Spain and cover 3,297.7 kilometre before the finish in Madrid on September 10th. There will be five flat stages and, 8 hilly stages and five mountain stages. It will cross 50 summits but there will also be a chance for the team’s time trial experts with a 13.8 kilometre individual race against the clock.





Before La Vuelta crosses the start line Aqua Blue Sport will begin the month in Spain with the 2.HC Vuelta a Burgos on August 1st. The five-stage event will be a hilly and challenging race. Aqua Blue Sport will send a strong team to the event and aim for stage victories.





When Burgos ends the team will focus on its preparations for La Vuelta with training camps for just over a week. The next race for the Blue and Gold will be the 2.HC Arctic Tour of Norway starting August 10 th . The four-day event is a huge hit with fans and riders alike. The spectacular arctic scenery combines with full on racing.





Just days separate the end of the Arctic race and the Grand Tour in the baking heat of Spain.





Stephen Moore, Aqua Blue Sport General Manager said a sense of excited anticipation is gathering.





He said: “It is incredible to think that later this month we will begin the latest stage of our journey at La Vuelta. We are ready and all that must be done now is select our strongest team. We are at the most advanced stage of preparation but before that our focus will be on the other events at Burgos and in the Arctic. We will treat those races with as much importance as La Vuelta and hopefully clock up some more victories. August is looking like our most exciting month yet.”













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

