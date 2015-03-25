Aqua Blue Sport Get UCI Licence

As expected, Irish cycling team Aqua Blue Sport have been granted a UCI Pro Continental Licence for 2018.





There was a delay in crossing the t's and dotting the i's and Aqua Blue Sport, who had a successful 2017 were not named in the original list of twenty six teams given a Pro Continental licence for the new season.





That has been resolved and the UCI have said in a press statement: "In accordance with the UCI Regulations and following a full review of the registration file, including all criteria for attribution (ethical, financial and administrative), team Aqua Blue Sport (ABS – IRL) has been awarded the status of UCI Professional Continental Team.





"Upon completion of the registration procedure for 1st and 2nd division UCI Teams for the 2018 season, there will be 18 UCI WorldTeams and 27 UCI Professional Continental Teams."













