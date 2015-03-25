Aqua Blue Sport Bus Destroyed In Arson Attack

At approximately 1.20am on 31st August, 2017 the Aqua Blue Sport Team Bus was completely gutted in a cowardly arson attack.





The incident happened outside the Tryp Indalo Hotel in Almeria where the team were staying over night. The bus was parked on an adjoining street of Trevesia de San Luis.





A mattress was placed under the rear of the vehicle and set alight.





A suspect was arrested by local police near the scene and is currently in custody.





As this is an active investigation we will not be releasing any further information.





Aqua Blue Sports would like to extend their gratitude to the Fire Service and the Police for their help during this difficult time. We would also like to thank Unipublic and ASO for their assistance.

















Kev Monks for Digital Sport Group

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.