Another Volta Ao Algarve Win For Dylan Groenewegen

LottoNL-Jumbo’s Dylan Groenewegen has won the fourth stage of the 44 th Volta Ao Algarve in Portugal.

Geraint Thomas of Team Sky had taken over as race leader after coming third on Stage Three and won the time time trial to stay in the yellow jersey for this 199.2km stage from Almodôvar to Tavira.

KOM classification leader Benjamin King (Dimension Data), João Rodrigues (W52-FC Porto), Rory Sutherland (UAE Team Emirates), Julen Amezqueta (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Bruno Silva (Efapel) and Aleksandr Grigorev (Sporting-Tavira) formed the day’s break.

King took both the categorized climbs as this break stayed away until there was twenty kilometres left and their lead was down to a minute. Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors), Guillaume Bonnafond Cofidis), Dylan Teuns (BMC) and later Jasha Sutterlin (Movistar) went after them and caught those left in the break with ten kilometres to go.

This group stayed clear until there was three kilometres left and the peloton had their bunch sprint which was won by Dylan Groenewegen in 4.33.49 ahead of Matteo Pelucchi of Bora Hansgrohe and John Degenkolb of Trek Segafedo.

Geraint Thomas finished 22 nd and keeps his lead going into the final stage.













KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP







Source: DSG

