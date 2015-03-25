Another Volta A La Comunita Valenciana Win For Valverde

Alejandro Valverde has won the fourth stage of the 69th Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana on the east coast of Spain.

The Movistar rider led the riders out on a 181km stage from Orihuela to Cocentaina and a break of Team Sky’s Vasil Kiryenka, Reto Hollestein (Team Katusha Alpecin), Cristian Rodríguez Martin (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Egoitz Sáez (Team Euskadi), Preben Van Hecke (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Juan Camacho (Polartec-Kometa) and Ion Insausti (Team Euskadi), got away.

Van Hecke, took most of the KOM points as the lead went out to three minutes after 110kms of race.

Team Sky sent Michal Kwiatkowski into the break and with thirty kilometres left, the lead was down to a minute and only Kiryienka, Hollenstein, Kwiatkowski and Rodriguez Martin left up the road.

The break were caught before the final climb and Kwiatkowski and Giovanni Visconti got clear

Visconti led up the climb but up came the race leader with British rider Adam Yates of Mitchelton-Scott and Amaro Manuel Antunes (CCC Sprandi Polkowice).

Yates put in an attack but Alejandro Valverde was after him and caught the Bury hailing rider and took the win in 4.48.35 with Adam Yates four seconds back with Luis Leon Sanchez who moves up to second on GC fourteen seconds down, in third place.









KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

