Another Tour Of Slovenia Stage Win For Sam Bennett

Bora Hansgrohe’s Rafal Majka has won the 24 th Tour Of Slovenia on a day where his team mate Sam Bennett took the stage win.

The Pole was in the leader’s green jersey for this final 160km stage from Rogaška Slatina to Novo mesto and it as a stage which saw Schoenberg taking the first sprint after 21.2kms and the second seven kilometres later as a group of six riders formed.

This group were 3.30 clear but the peloton had that down to a minute and twenty seconds with twenty-eight kilometres to go.

Schoenberg took the third sprint after 135.3kms as the break was ended by the peloton with eight kilometres to go.

Bora Hansgrohe had two objectives – the first was to get Rafal Majka home safely to take the overall win and the second to try and get a win for their Irishman Sam Bennett.

That they did, setting up a sprint which saw Bennett beat Mark Cavenish of Dimension Data to take the stage win and when Majka came home, the German team could start to enjoy their day.













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

